Andrex Pure Care Flushable Moist Toilet Tissue 4x36 144 Wipes

4.6(100)
£6.00

£4.17/100sht

ANDREX PURE CARE WASHLETS 36 SHEETS X 4 Fine to flush certification mark*Certified by UK Water Industry**Passed the UK water industry specification 4-02-06.Pair with Andrex® toilet roll to feel fresh freshIn partnership with Bowel Cancer UK beating bowel cancer togetherBritish Skin Foundation - Recognises Andrex® research into clean & healthy skin
4 x 36 Flushable Moist Toilet Tissue SheetsAndrex® Pure Care Washlets™ Moist Toilet Tissue are uniquely designed, lightly moistened toilet tissue. Made with 100% natural firbres, they are safe to flush down your toilet as they have passed both international INDA/EDANA flushability standards and the UK flushable standard 'Fine to Flush'. In addition, the packaging is made from 30% recycled plastic and 100% recyclable. Get Clean Clean and feel Fresh Fresh when you pair with Andrex® toilet roll.
Extra Gentle for the most delicate skin
FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates.© KCWW.
Extra gentle for the most delicate skin100% flushable and biodegradableHypoallergenic and Fragrance Free100% natural fibres100% Plastic Free99% Pure WaterDermatologically tested
Pack size: 144SHT

Ingredients

Aqua, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Malic Acid, Coco-Betaine, Polysorbate-20, Butoxy PEG-4 PG-Amodimethicone, Sodium Citrate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate

Net Contents

4 x Moist Toilet Tissue

