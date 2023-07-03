We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Yorkshire Provender Chicken & Lentil Soup With B/Squash 560G

Yorkshire Provender Chicken & Lentil Soup With B/Squash 560G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£0.54/100g

Warmly spiced tomato, chicken and lentil soup with butternut squash and spinach
Warmly spiced chicken and lentil soup carefully cooked with golden butternut squash, finished with a sprinkling of Yorkshire coriander.Made with fresh coriander from our trusted grower's farm in the rolling hills surrounding Thirsk, North Yorkshire.No added sugar**Contains naturally occurring sugars.
Yorkshire Provender, as good as homemade... if you had the time
Finished with fresh yorkshire corianderGreat taste 2016Herbs Unlimited1 of 5 a day per portionHigh in proteinLow in fatGluten free
Pack size: 560G
High in proteinLow in fatNo added sugar

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (9%), Carrot, Butternut Squash (6%), Concentrated Tomato Juice, Onion, Potato, Chicken (5%), Spinach (4%), Lentils (3.5%), Mixed Peppers, Parsnip, Creamed Coconut, Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Vegetables (Celeriac (Celery), Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)], Tomato Paste, Fresh Yorkshire† Coriander, Garlic Purée, Caraway Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Ground Turmeric, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cassia, Ginger, Clove), Ground Ginger, Chilli Powder, Salt, †Subject to seasonal availability approx. May to October

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery

Number of uses

Pot contains two 280g servings

Net Contents

560g ℮

View all Chilled Soup

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here