Fanta Lemon 8 X 330Ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Lemon Fruit Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
- Bright, bubbly, instantly refreshing and great tasting. Fanta Lemon is made with 100% natural flavours, fruit juice and is caffeine free.
- Fanta Lemon: the iconic, delicious sparkling soft drink. Perfect to add colour to your life
- Fanta Lemon is a tongue-tingling & delicious sparkling flavoured drink that surprises with its intense and refreshing taste. Add to your shopping list and enjoy the bubbles inside
- Introduced 80+ years ago, Fanta soon became a very popular drink among consumers, offering exciting, refreshing and, sometimes, surprising flavours. In addition to the core range of Fanta Orange, Orange Zero and other fruity flavours, Fanta also launched #WhatTheFanta, a unique collection of unknown flavours that consumers have to try and figure out! Fanta is refreshing, bold & lively, all out fun experiences.
- Contains natural flavourings
- Contains added preservatives
- Contains GM protein
- Contains intense sweeteners
- Sparkling lemon flavoured soft drink
- Great and refreshing taste
- Vibrant and refreshing
- Made with fruit juice & flavours
- With natural flavours
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 2640ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Contains Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
Name and address
- CCEP GB,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- CCEP GB,
- UB8 1EZ.
- Coca-Cola.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x 330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml
|330 ml (%*)
|Energy
|81 kJ
|267 kJ (3%)
|-
|19 kcal
|63 kcal (3%)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|4.5 g
|15 g (6%)
|of which sugars
|4.5 g
|15 g (17%)
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Salt
|0.02 g
|0.07 g (1%)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
