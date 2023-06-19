We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Beyond Meat Plant-Based Keema Curry & Rice 350G

Beyond Meat Plant-Based Keema Curry & Rice 350G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£8.57/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Plant Based Mince in a Masala Curry, Served with Pilau Rice.
The Future of ProteinAt Beyond Meat®, we started with simple questions. Why do you need an animal to create meat? Why can't you build meat directly from plants? That is our company's mission. We hope our plant-based meats allow you and your family to eat more, not less, of the traditional dishes you love. Together, we can truly bring exciting change to the plate - and Beyond.Go Beyond®!Ethan Brown, Founder & CEO
©2023 Beyond Meat®
Plant-Based Ready MealChilli rating - 214g Protein Per MealFrozen ProductVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Keema Curry (60%) [Water, Beyond Meat® Mince (15%) (Water, Pea Protein*, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Rice Protein, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Potato Starch, Apple Extract, Colour (Beetroot Red), Maltodextrin, Pomegranate Extract, Salt, Potassium Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maize Vinegar, Carrot Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Onion, Tomato Paste, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic, Ginger Purée, Salt, Brown Sugar, Coriander Leaf], Cooked Pilau Rice (40%) [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Salt, Turmeric Powder], *Peas are Legumes

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

350g ℮

View all Meals, Pizza & Falafel

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here