Beyond Meat Plant-Based Keema Curry & Rice 350G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: - Cook from frozen. Do not refreeze after defrosting. Cook times may vary depending on appliance.

Microwave

Instructions: (800 / 900W) - Remove outer packaging and pierce tray film lid several times. Place tray in microwave. - Cook on full power for 5 minutes. Peel back the film, add 3 dessert spoons of water to rice and stir both compartments. - Replace film lid and cook for 4 minutes (800W) or 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W). - Let cool for 1 minute before serving.

Oven cook