Masking Refresh & Relax Masking Collection

MASKING REFRESH & RELAX MASKING COLLCTN

Refresh & relax facial treatment. Our very best masks for your skins every need, ideal for a pre make up primer or perfect for that extra detox after a busy day. Includes a super soft headband.

Masks: Single use Headband - Fabric: 100% Polyester FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C160429, www.fsc.org

A mask to match your skins every need Cruelty Free Suitable for Vegans

Ingredients

Beautifying Rose & Green Tea: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Glycereth-26, Betaine, Panthenol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rose Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citronellol, Geraniol, Relaxing Lavender & Chamomile: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Valeriana Officinalis Rhizome/Root Extract, Panthenol, Passiflora Laurifolia Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Linalool, Detoxing Charcoal & Menthol: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Carbon, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene, Linalool, Reviving Orange Flower & Ginger: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Caffeine, Panthenol, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citral, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage