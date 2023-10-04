Masking Refresh & Relax Masking Collection

MASKING REFRESH & RELAX MASKING COLLCTN
Refresh & relax facial treatment. Our very best masks for your skins every need, ideal for a pre make up primer or perfect for that extra detox after a busy day. Includes a super soft headband.
Masks: Single useHeadband - Fabric: 100% PolyesterFSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C160429, www.fsc.org
A mask to match your skins every needCruelty FreeSuitable for Vegans
Beautifying Rose & Green Tea: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Glycereth-26, Betaine, Panthenol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rose Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citronellol, Geraniol, Relaxing Lavender & Chamomile: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Valeriana Officinalis Rhizome/Root Extract, Panthenol, Passiflora Laurifolia Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Linalool, Detoxing Charcoal & Menthol: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Carbon, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene, Linalool, Reviving Orange Flower & Ginger: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Caffeine, Panthenol, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citral, Limonene, Linalool
Preparation and Usage
Directions1. Remove sheet mask from sachet and carefully unfold.2. Place the mask on freshly cleansed skin, gently pressing into the contours of your face and aligning with eyes, nose and lips. Ensure whole mask is in contact with skin.3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal happy, glowing and refreshed skin.4. Massage any excess serum into skin or remove with a cotton pad.Hand wash only