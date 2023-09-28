We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Sliced Seeded Bread 500g

Tesco Free From Sliced Seeded Bread 500g

1.2(73)
£1.75

£0.35/100g

Price Cuts - Was £1.85
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
434kJ
104kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1143kJ / 272kcal

Gluten free sliced seeded bread made with rice flour and maize, potato and tapioca starches.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Mixed Seeds (14%) [Sunflower Seed, Linseed, Millet, Poppy Seeds], Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Humectant (Glycerol), Bamboo Fibre, Psyllium Husk Powder, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Flax Seed, Dried Egg White, Rice Flour, Dextrose Powder, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Invert Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Approx. 11 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

