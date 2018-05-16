We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Creamy Four Cheese 99G

£1.69
£17.07/kg

Per 1/2 pack as prepared (183g)

Energy
946kJ
225kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

low

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.95g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 517kJ

Product Description

  • Dried pasta whirls in a creamy four cheese flavoured sauce mix
  • Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Specially chosen by our chefs
  • Ready in 5 Minutes
  • Low Fat
  • No Added MSG
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 99G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Pasta Whirls (68%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour), Cheese Powders (13%) (Cheese Powder (Milk), Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Blue Cheese Powder (Milk), Danbo Cheese Powder (Milk), Emmental Cheese Powder (Milk)), Maize Starch, Cream Powder (4%) (Milk), Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Fibre, Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Garlic Powder, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1 Place 250ml water, 100ml milk (and 10g butter if you fancy) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
2 Stir in the pack contents.
3 Boil gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
4 Remove from heat, stir and serve. Sauce will thicken on standing.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin I,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. Or write to us at
  • UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin I,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

99g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer 1/2 Pack As Prepared (183g)% Reference Intake
Energy517kJ946kJ11%
-123kcal225kcal11%
Fat2.9g5.3g8%
of which Saturates1.7g3.1g16%
Carbohydrate18.5g33.9g
of which Sugars3.1g5.7g6%
Fibre0.8g1.5g
Protein5.2g9.5g
Salt0.52g0.95g16%
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains 2 portions---

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Tasty and Convenient

5 stars

Love this product - super quick and easy and full of flavour, perfect when I'm short on time.

