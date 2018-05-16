Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Creamy Four Cheese 99G

Tasty and Convenient
Love this product - super quick and easy and full of flavour, perfect when I'm short on time.
New
low
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 517kJ
Pasta Whirls (68%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour), Cheese Powders (13%) (Cheese Powder (Milk), Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Blue Cheese Powder (Milk), Danbo Cheese Powder (Milk), Emmental Cheese Powder (Milk)), Maize Starch, Cream Powder (4%) (Milk), Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Fibre, Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Garlic Powder, Ground Black Pepper
Store in a cool, dry place.
Hob
Instructions: 1 Place 250ml water, 100ml milk (and 10g butter if you fancy) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
2 Stir in the pack contents.
3 Boil gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
4 Remove from heat, stir and serve. Sauce will thicken on standing.
This pack contains 2 portions
Pack. Don't Recycle
99g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per 1/2 Pack As Prepared (183g)
|% Reference Intake
|Energy
|517kJ
|946kJ
|11%
|-
|123kcal
|225kcal
|11%
|Fat
|2.9g
|5.3g
|8%
|of which Saturates
|1.7g
|3.1g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|18.5g
|33.9g
|of which Sugars
|3.1g
|5.7g
|6%
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|5.2g
|9.5g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.95g
|16%
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
|-
DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Love this product - super quick and easy and full of flavour, perfect when I'm short on time.