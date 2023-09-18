We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Original Glazed 9 Pack

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Original Glazed 9 Pack

£11.95

£1.33/each

Vegetarian

Original GlazedDoughnuts DeliveredKnock knock, it's dough o'clock. Fresh delicious doughnuts, straight to your door. Visit us at www.krispykreme.co.ukkrispykreme.co.uk/rewards or download our app.Register your Smiles code on our Rewards app.Earn Smiles. Spend Smiles.Collect Smiles on your Krispy Kreme app and redeem them on Krispy Kreme treats.
Hot Original Glazed at Home!You're 8 seconds away from melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness.
FSC - FSC Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C030166, www.fsc.org
Made fresh dailySuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Doughnut [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Yeast, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Raising Agent (Calcium Phosphates), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Stabilisers (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Calcium Sulphate), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Phosphates), Flour Treatment Agent [(Ascorbic Acid), Amylase], Glaze [Sugar, Water, Stabilisers (Agar, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Palm Oil]

Allergy Information

Not suitable for Nut allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

9 x Doughnuts

