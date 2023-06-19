Maggi Juicy Chicken Mexican 38g

Recipe mix for Mexican chicken. Full recipe available at maggi.co.uk For other authentic and delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk

What’s cooking? Juicy Mexican Chicken Breast! Maggi Sweet ‘n’ Spicy Juicy Mexican Chicken* Breast makes it easy and effortless to prepare a South American dish with no stress or mess with the juicy cooking bag included. Bring the flavours of Mexico to your kitchen with a tempting blend of tasty herbs and spices including cumin and oregano. You can also be assured that we use no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives in this recipe. To make a 2 of your 5 a day meal, why not make your delicious Mexican Chicken with a portion of luscious corn rice? For the recipe visit maggi.co.uk *Chicken not included

Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, delicious and nutritionally balanced food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®. Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Maggi believes in the power of cooking to empower, inspire and bring communities together. We cook the difference with ingredients you know and love. With a little bit of you, and a little bit of Maggi. If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Mexican Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Italian Herbs?

Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Sweet 'n' spicy No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 38G

Ingredients

Vegetables (Potato, Tomato, Onion), Herbs and Spices (Paprika, Coriander, Oregano (2.2%), Parsley, Cumin (1.4%), Black Pepper, Jalapeno Chilli Pepper, Ginger, Cinnamon, Red Cayenne Pepper (0.2%)), Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Smoked Pork Fat

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten, Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Net Contents

38g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Make it juicy Includes Seasoning & cooking bag Simply add: Chicken + rice + vegetables What's Cooking? Juicy Mexican chicken breast! Roasted in a tempting blend of tasty herbs and spices including cumin and oregano. Method 50 min. Serves 4 1 Preheat oven to 180°C(160°C for fan oven), Gas mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Add 4 x 150g diced chicken breasts, 1 large finely sliced red onion, 1 large, sliced red pepper and 1 large, sliced yellow pepper into the bag. Add the seasoning from sachet into the bag. 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place the dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks. 3 Cook for 45-50 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with steamed rice and sweetcorn - see our serving suggestion below. Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function. Meal Suggestion 2 of your 5 a day† †For 2 of your 5 a day serve with corn rice Your Shopping List: 4 x 150g chicken breasts 1 large red onion 1 large red pepper 1 large yellow pepper 260g rice, uncooked 100g sweetcorn bunch of coriander Tips for balance Try wholegrain rice in this recipe to increase your fibre intake.

Additives