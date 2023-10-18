We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths Hair Leave In Serum 220Ml

Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths L/In Serum 220ml
Pantene's Pro-V Infinite Lengths Strength Leave in Serum is a hair serum for dry, damaged hair that helps strengthen hair and leave it looking visbily healthier, in 1 use. Enriched with niacinamide and vitamin E, it's a leave-in hair treatment that hydrates and helps repair damaged hair while repairing split ends. It instantly melts into your hair, replenishing it from within to the last centimeter. Use together with other Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths hair products for a complete hair care routine.
Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths Strength Leave in Serum is a hair strengthening product for long dry & damaged hairPro-V blend formula enriched with niacinamide, vitamin E, antioxidants & lipidsThis leave-in hair treatment hydrates and helps repair damaged hair and dry ends while repairing split endsHair treatment rich with nutrients to replenish and strengthen your damaged lengths and endsIt instantly melts into your hair to penetrate to the core, replenishing it from within to the last centimeterUse together with other Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths hair products for a complete and nourishing hair care routine
Pack size: 220ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Niacinamide, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene

Net Contents

220ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

USE STRENGTH SERUM AS LEAVE IN TREATMENT ON YOUR LENGTHS & ENDS. Apply a small amount on wet or dry lengths for long lasting nourishment. No rinse off, leave the goodness in! Addicted to Heat Styling tools? Prep your lengths for the heat by just applying prior styling.

