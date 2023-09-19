We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cheese & Bacon En Croute 410G

Tesco Cheese & Bacon En Croute 410G

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
2143kJ
513kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
27.9g

high

40%of the reference intake
Saturates
14.7g

high

74%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.26g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1184kJ / 283kcal

Chicken breast inner fillets with grated mature Cheddar cheese, beechwood smoked bacon, encased in puff pastry.
OVEN BAKE Cheesy & Smoky With grated Cheddar cheese and beechwood smoked bacon
Pack size: 410G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Puff Pastry [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Salt], Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (39%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon (7%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Potato Starch.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

410g e

