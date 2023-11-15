We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aussie Bouncy Curls Shampoo 300ml

Say g'day to curls as bouncy as a kangaroo and waves as soft as a wallaby! Aussie Bouncy Curls Hydrating Shampoo is infused with Jojoba Oil, Coconut Oil & Macadamia Nut Oil. It has a gently cleansing and moisturising formula that will leave your wavy and curly hair extra-hydrated, refreshed and bouncier than a kangaroo. This curl-loving shampoo is designed for 2B-3B curly hair, is free from SLS and silicones, and is also vegan (no animal-derived ingredients or by-products). It comes in a recyclable plastic bottle, made of 100% recycled plastic. Start your curly hair routine the right way with Aussie Bouncy Curls shampoo: 1. Wet your curl-blessed tresses under a shower 2. Gently massage Aussie Bouncy Curls Shampoo through root to tip 3. Rinse off throughly and pat dry with a towel, or repeat for extra bounce 4. Follow with Aussie Bouncy Curls curl treatments for extra moisture and definition
QUENCH YOUR CURLY HAIR'S THIRST: Gentle and extra-hydrating shampoo for dry wavy and curly hairBONZA GOODNESS FOR DRY CURLY HAIR: Infused with a blend of Jojoba Oil, Coconut Oil & Australian Macadamia Nut OilCRUELTY-FREE, VEGAN AND SILICONE FREE FORMULA: no animal-derived ingredients or by-products; free from SLS and siliconesYOUR AUSSOME CURLY HAIR ROUTINE: For best results (yes you guessed it) use it with Aussie Bouncy Curls conditioning treatments and follow with Aussie Bouncy Curls curl defining cream for extra definitionICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divineRECYCLED BOTTLE: Recyclable bottle made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding dyes)THE AUSSIE WAY TO USE: wet your hair, gently massage through the scalp, rinse off and repeat for extra bounce
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Salicylate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-6, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Polyquaternium-10, Tetrasodium EDTA, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Coumarin, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Sodium Acetate

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Wet your hair, gently massage through the scalp, rinse off and repeat for extra bounce.

