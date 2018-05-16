New
The Real Milkshake Company Chocolate Flavoured Milk Drink 1L
Product Description
- High Temperature Pasteurised Chocolate Flavoured Milk Drink
- Let's All Do Our Bit for the Planet
- 70% less plastic than standard milk pet bottles of a similar size
- This carton is made with wood fibre from sustainable forests. So for every tree that is cut down to make cartons, more trees are planted. Because our cartons are mostly made of wood fibre they have a much lower carbon impact through life, than standard plastic milk cartons.
- Rinse & Recycle
- All elements of this pack are valuable materials that can be recycled into something new, such as new paper products, roof tiles and even furniture.
- Pure-Pak® Sense
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org
- Deliciously Indulgent
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
1.5% Fat Milk (90%), Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Corn Starch, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Calcium Sulphate), Salt
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Do not freeze. Keep chilled at between 0-5°C. Store upright and shake gently before enjoying. Once opened, use within 3 days and always by the use by date shown on top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Choc Brownie Shake
- Take one glass of Double Chocolate Milkshake, one scoop of vanilla ice cream and a couple of small chocolate brownies, then blend.
- Get drizzling with some chocolate sauce down the sides of a chilled glass.
- Pour blended shake into the glass.
- Top with whipped cream, more sauce and crumbled brownie pieces.
- Pop in a straw, sit back and enjoy!
- Shake before opening
Number of uses
This carton contains 5 x 200ml servings
Name and address
- Crediton Dairy Ltd,
- Church Lane,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 2AH.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- hello@realmilkshakecompany.co.uk
- www.realmilkshakecompany.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml
|% adult RI* per 200ml serving
|Energy kJ
|318
|636
|8%
|Energy kcal
|75
|151
|8%
|Fat
|1.8g
|3.6g
|5%
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|2.1g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|10.3g
|20.6g
|8%
|of which sugars
|10.3g
|20.6g
|23%
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|-
|Protein
|4.5g
|8.9g
|18%
|Salt
|0.17g
|0.34g
|6%
|*RI=Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This carton contains 5 x 200ml servings
|-
|-
|-
