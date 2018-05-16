New
Pro Milk Chocolate Protein Shake 330Ml
Product Description
- Protein Enriched Chocolate Flavour Milk Drink with Sweeteners, High Temperature Pasteurised
- 20g protein*
- *Per pack
- No Added Sugar#
- #contains naturally occurring sugars
- Looking to increase your protein intake in-between meals, or perhaps need a boost post workout?
- Pro Mlk not only has a delicious chocolate flavour but is packed with 20g of protein*
- At only 188 calories per pack, it'll give you a boost & help to keep you feeling fuller for longer
- Red Tractor - Certified Milk
- Tetra Pak® Protects What's Good - Thank you for choosing a good package. It's mainly plant-based. Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.com
- Tetra Pak® Tetra Top®
- Only 188 Calories
- Protein Enriched Milk
- Made with British Milk
- Fat Free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ML
- No Added Sugar
- Fat Free
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (94%), Milk Protein (3%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavouring, Sodium Phosphate, Sweeteners (Acesulfame Potassium, Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, use me within 3 days and always by the use by date shown at the top of pack.Don't freeze me. Keep me chilled at between 0-5°C.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British milk
Preparation and Usage
- Store upright and shake me gently before enjoying.
Number of uses
This carton contains one 330ml serving
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- The Cow Shed,
- Crediton Dairy Ltd,
- Church Lane,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 2AH.
Return to
- The Cow Shed,
- Crediton Dairy Ltd,
- Church Lane,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 2AH.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Per 330ml:
|Energy
|240kJ/57kcal
|792kJ/188kcal (9% RI)
|Fat
|0.4g
|1.3g (2% RI)
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|1.0g (5% RI)
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|22.1g (9% RI)
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|16.2g (18% RI)
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|6.5g
|21.5g (43% RI)
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.63g (11% RI)
|RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.