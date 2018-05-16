Baileys Salted Caramel Cream Liqueur 500Ml

Product Description
- BAILEYS SALTED CARAMEL CRM LIQUR 500ML
- It’s Baileys, but not as you know it. We’ve blended the smooth taste of caramel with velvety Baileys Original Irish Cream, a pinch of salt and other delicious ingredients to produce this yummy liqueur. Baileys Salted Caramel is a perfectly sweet and salty mix that is perfect whether you're baking, shaking or cocktail- making. Truly Scrumptious, Baileys is the perfect ingredient. Want to treat someone else? Why not gift them the world's most-loved spirit? A drop or two makes Baileys desserts and cakes sing, or if you're not in the mood for dessert, simply pour over ice, sit down and enjoy. Who need rules when you've got Baileys Salted Caramel?
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1.2
ABV
17.0% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Return to
- Diageo 1HQ, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HS
Net Contents
0.5l
