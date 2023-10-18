Jvc Gumy Mini Olive Black Wireless Earphones

Choose from three selectable sound modes to best fit your music, for even more enjoyment than before.

Small and compact Gumy Mini True Wireless with high quality sound and easy operation such as touch sensor, auto on/off and connect. A total 23-hour of battery life, single ear use, stable wireless connection and mic for calling or teleworking for convenient daily use. Not only is the Gumy mini characterized by its compact size and comfortable fit, but its sound also makes quite an impact!

Small and compact Gumy Mini True Wireless with high quality sound and easy operation such as touch sensor, auto on/off and connect. A total 23-hour of battery life, single ear use, stable wireless connection and mic for calling or teleworking for convenient daily use. Not only is the Gumy mini characterized by its compact size and comfortable fit, but its sound also makes quite an impact! Choose from three selectable sound modes to best fit your music, for even more enjoyment than before.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023