We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Elf Shaped Mug & Hot Chocolate

Elf Shaped Mug & Hot Chocolate

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.00

£8.00/each

ELF MUG & HOT CHOCOLATE MIX
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C146693, www.fsc.org© 2023 The Modern Gourmet InternationalElf and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. WB Shield: © & ™ WBEI. (s23)
Festive Season

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, SoyaContains: Milk

Preparation and Usage

Place contents of the packet into the mug.Add 180ml of hot water & stir.Top off with mini marshmallows and enjoy!Care Instructions for Mug: Wash and dry before first use. Not suitable for microwave.Handwash only, not suitable for dishwasher.Please retain this information for future reference.

Festive Season
Drink Mix 28g eMarshmallows 12g e

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder (11%), Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Thickener (E414), Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Salt, Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Stabilisers (E340, E452)

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, SoyaContains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)1703
(kcal)403
Fat (g)6.7
- of which Saturates (g)5.6
Carbohydrate (g)80.0
- of which Sugars (g)71.0
Fibre (g)4.2
Protein (g)3.6
Salt (g)0.39

View all Film & TV Themed Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here