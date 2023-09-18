Elf Shaped Mug & Hot Chocolate

ELF MUG & HOT CHOCOLATE MIX

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C146693, www.fsc.org © 2023 The Modern Gourmet International Elf and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. WB Shield: © & ™ WBEI. (s23)

Festive Season

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya Contains: Milk

Preparation and Usage

Place contents of the packet into the mug. Add 180ml of hot water & stir. Top off with mini marshmallows and enjoy! Care Instructions for Mug: Wash and dry before first use. Not suitable for microwave. Handwash only, not suitable for dishwasher. Please retain this information for future reference.