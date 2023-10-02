We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Foxs Chocolatey Indulgent Creams Hazelnut 130G
image 1 of Foxs Chocolatey Indulgent Creams Hazelnut 130Gimage 2 of Foxs Chocolatey Indulgent Creams Hazelnut 130G

Foxs Chocolatey Indulgent Creams Hazelnut 130G

5(4)
Write a review

£2.00

£1.54/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each biscuit
Energy
374kJ
89kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2245kJ/537kcal

Shortcake Biscuit with a Hazelnut Flavour Cream, Fully Coated in Milk Chocolate with a Dark Chocolate Decorationwww.FBC-UK.com
At Fox's, we understand that every biscuit needs to give you a little moment of pleasure.That's why we've used our expertise, developed since 1853, and high-quality ingredients, like the generous rich chocolate in our Fox's Chocolatey, to bake our fabulously tasty biscuits for you to enjoy.
Fox's is a registered trademark.Biscuits shown not actual size.
Chocolate Coated Shortcake Biscuit With a Melt-in-the-mouth Creamy CentreSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (44%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Flavouring], Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonates, Sodium Bicarbonates; Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Alkalised Cocoa Powder (Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 35% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Approximately 8 servings per pack

Net Contents

130g ℮

View all Everyday Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here