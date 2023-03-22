Tango Orange Original 18 X 330Ml
Per 330ml:
- Energy
- 264kJ
-
- 63kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
low
low
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated orange soft drink with sugar and sweeteners.
- Tango and the Tango device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 5.94L
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Colour (Carotenes)
Storage
Best before end: See side of pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 18 servings of 330ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
18 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|80kJ/19kcal
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|of which sugars
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.06g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|-
Safety information
Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.