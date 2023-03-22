We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tango Orange Original 18 X 330Ml

Tango Orange Original 18 X 330Ml
£7.00
£0.12/100ml

Per 330ml:

Energy
264kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated orange soft drink with sugar and sweeteners.
  • Tango and the Tango device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 5.94L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Storage

Best before end: See side of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 18 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Net Contents

18 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy80kJ/19kcal
Carbohydrate4.3g
of which sugars4.3g
Salt0.06g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

