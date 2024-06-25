John West Herring Fillets Tomato Sauce 145G

ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.

Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For best before end: See end of can

Can be eaten hot or cold. To heat either remove from the can and microwave in a suitable covered container to manufacturers instructions or heat in the can by immersing the unopened can in boiling water, simmering for 7 minutes, placing the can in cold water for 10 seconds then covering with a cloth when lifting the ring pull tab.

John West has been a leader in taste and quality since 1857. That's why our great tasting oil rich fish is the finest the oceans have to offer. Full of flavour and an excellent source of omega 3.

