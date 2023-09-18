RHS BEE HOUSE

A great gift for gardeners and lovers of the outdoors from the RHS: the world's leading gardening charity

This bee and bug house set from much-loved gardening charity, the RHS, will make a great gift for gardeners and lovers of the outdoors. The gift comes complete with two classic British preserves to enjoy, including fine cut orange marmalade and delicious strawberry conserve. The wooden house is well-suited to bees and other beneficial insects, allowing you to create a living wildlife habitat in your own garden.

Set includes: 1x wooden RHS bee and bug house Set includes: Fine cut marmalade 42g, Strawberry conserve 42g

Preparation and Usage