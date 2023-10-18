We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mitchum Natural Power Lime & Eucalyptus Gel Deodorant 63G

Mitchum Natural Power Lime & Eucalyptus Gel Deodorant 63G

£4.00

£6.35/100g

Vegan

Mitchum Nat Pwer Lime & Euc Gel Deod 63g
© 2021 Revlon Cons. Prod. Corp.
96% Naturally Derived Non-Tacky Silky Finish24hr Wetness Absorption & Odour Protection0% AluminiumNon-Sticky, Non-GreasyNo White MarksFormulated with botanical oil extracts to neutralise odour naturallyPowered by bamboo powder for wetness absorptionDermatologically testedSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 63G

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Tapioca Starch, Propanediol Maranta Arundinacea Root Extract, Triethyl Citrate, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Powder, 2-Methyl 5-Cyclohexylpentanol, Carbomer, Ethyl Lauroyl Arginate HCL, Glyceryl Caprylate, Sodium Hydroxide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, B01923

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Net Contents

63g

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply to underarms only.

