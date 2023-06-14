We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bold All In One Washing Liquid Pods Dessert Rose 25 Washes 485G

Bold AIO Wsh Cpsls Dsst Rose 25 washes 485g
Discover the Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent in Desert Rose. Bold Desert Rose is sweet, floral and exotic. Explore the exotic notes of spicy rose & green guava, transporting you to a dazzling sunset in Northern Africa. Bold All-in-1 PODS® have a unique three-chamber design, that comes with brilliant stain removal even in a cold wash as well as built-in Lenor softener – for cleaner, fresher and softer feeling clothes than ever before. Upon contact with water, their 100 percent water-soluble film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering Bold deepest and strongest All-in-1 PODS® clean ever. On top, Bold washing tablets can now help reduce plastic thanks to their recyclable ECOCLIC cardboard box. It only contains maximum 5 percent plastic, designed to preserve your PODS®. To complement your favorite Bold All-in-1 PODS® use together with the dream team products: Lenor Desert Rose fabric softener and Lenor Desert Rose in-wash scent booster. WARNING. This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.
Washing Liquid Capsules for brilliant stain removal & built-in Lenor softenerBold Desert Rose is sweet, floral and exotic. Explore the exotic notes of spicy rose & green guava, transporting you to a dazzling sunset in Northern AfricaTry the Desert Rose Dream Team: Bold + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor Scent BoosterAll-in-1 Pods Washing Capsules: Clean, Freshen, SoftenTouch-activated perfume technology for long lasting freshness100 percent WATER-SOLUBLE FILM: Laundry detergent PODS® have a 100 percent water-soluble filmECOCLIC CARDBOARD BOX: Let's reduce plastic with Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing tablets now coming in a recyclable cardboard box, containing maximum 5 percent plastic, designed to preserve your PODS®85 percent of organic ingredients are biodegradable
Pack size: 485G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

1. Place a Bold PODS ® at the back of the empty drum. 2. Place your clothes ON TOP of the PODS ®. Store in a cool dry place.

