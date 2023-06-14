Bold All In One Washing Liquid Pods Dessert Rose 25 Washes 485G

Bold AIO Wsh Cpsls Dsst Rose 25 washes 485g

Discover the Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent in Desert Rose. Bold Desert Rose is sweet, floral and exotic. Explore the exotic notes of spicy rose & green guava, transporting you to a dazzling sunset in Northern Africa. Bold All-in-1 PODS® have a unique three-chamber design, that comes with brilliant stain removal even in a cold wash as well as built-in Lenor softener – for cleaner, fresher and softer feeling clothes than ever before. Upon contact with water, their 100 percent water-soluble film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering Bold deepest and strongest All-in-1 PODS® clean ever. On top, Bold washing tablets can now help reduce plastic thanks to their recyclable ECOCLIC cardboard box. It only contains maximum 5 percent plastic, designed to preserve your PODS®. To complement your favorite Bold All-in-1 PODS® use together with the dream team products: Lenor Desert Rose fabric softener and Lenor Desert Rose in-wash scent booster. WARNING. This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.

Washing Liquid Capsules for brilliant stain removal & built-in Lenor softener Bold Desert Rose is sweet, floral and exotic. Explore the exotic notes of spicy rose & green guava, transporting you to a dazzling sunset in Northern Africa Try the Desert Rose Dream Team: Bold + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor Scent Booster All-in-1 Pods Washing Capsules: Clean, Freshen, Soften Touch-activated perfume technology for long lasting freshness 100 percent WATER-SOLUBLE FILM: Laundry detergent PODS® have a 100 percent water-soluble film ECOCLIC CARDBOARD BOX: Let's reduce plastic with Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing tablets now coming in a recyclable cardboard box, containing maximum 5 percent plastic, designed to preserve your PODS® 85 percent of organic ingredients are biodegradable

Pack size: 485G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage