Vaseline Luscious Lips Explorer Kit

The Vaseline Luscious Lips Explorer Kit Gift Set is made for anyone who likes to take great care of their lips. This iconic Vaseline tin makes the perfect gift, with three healing lip balms tucked inside – designed for lips that deserve the best care. Our lip and skin care products have been helping to heal skin for over 150 years, keeping it feeling healthy through all of life’s ups and downs. Your lips can get through anything with a little helping hand. That’s why we have put together this gift set of three Vaseline Lip Therapy Tins, packed together in a beautifully crafted ingredient-inspired gift tin. The kit includes our Original lip balm, a firm favourite that relieves chapped lips and locks in the moisture they need to feel and look healthy. You’ll also find our Aloe lip balm in there, which instantly softens and soothes dry lips, delighting the senses with its fresh aloe scent. Last but not least, Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter Tin contains rich cocoa butter, which is clinically proven to help heal dry lips, giving them a natural, glossy shine. Give the gift of soothed, lusciously moisturised and healthy-looking lips all year round with Vaseline.

Vaseline Luscious Lips Explorer Kit Gift Set features Lip Therapy Original, Aloe and Cocoa Butter lip balm tins, all tucked inside an iconic Vaseline gift tin These lip balms contain triple-purified petroleum jelly, to provide long-lasting moisturisation and relieve dry, chapped lips Vaseline Lip Therapy Original 20 g is a lip care product which helps to lock in moisture for beautiful, healthy lips Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera 20 g contains aloe, a natural moisturiser known to calm and soothe dry, irritated skin Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter 20 g contains cocoa butter, a natural moisturiser that instantly softens dry lips while locking in moisture This gift set comes in a stunning ingredient-inspired tin and makes the perfect present for family and friends, whatever the occasion

Ingredients

Vaseline Aloe Vera Lip Therapy 20g Ingredients: Petrolatum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Isopropyl Myristate, Aroma, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Vaseline Original Lip Therapy 20g Ingredients: Petrolatum. Vaseline Cocoa Lip Therapy 20g Ingredients: Petrolatum, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Aroma, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Limonene

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

3 x 1 ℮