Tesco Boneless Salmon Side

Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 222kcal
Product Description
- Boneless skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) side.
- Farmed in waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. A versatile fish prepared with the skin on for ease of cooking and to give a fuller flavour. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly Sourced Carefully chosen for freshness and a tender texture
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 800g – 1kg 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins. Loosely wrap in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 1kg – 1.2kg 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins. Loosely wrap in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
min 4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 131g**
|Energy
|927kJ / 222kcal
|1214kJ / 291kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|18.6g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.6g
|30.9g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.10g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1350mg
|1769mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, skin removed.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs 626g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
