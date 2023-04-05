We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Boneless Salmon Side

Tesco Boneless Salmon Side

Half price ClubcardPrice £12.00/kg. Regular price £24.00/kg.

£24.00
£24.00/kg

Half price ClubcardPrice £12.00/kg. Regular price £24.00/kg. The ClubcardPrice will show in your basket. Final price and weight may vary depending on the product we pick for you

Product Description

  • Boneless skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) side.
  • Farmed in waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. A versatile fish prepared with the skin on for ease of cooking and to give a fuller flavour. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly Sourced Carefully chosen for freshness and a tender texture

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 800g – 1kg 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins. Loosely wrap in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 1kg – 1.2kg 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins. Loosely wrap in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

min 4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 131g**
Energy927kJ / 222kcal1214kJ / 291kcal
Fat14.2g18.6g
Saturates2.0g2.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.6g30.9g
Salt0.08g0.10g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1350mg1769mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, skin removed.--
** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs 626g.--

Safety information

Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

