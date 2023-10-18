SKIN SAINTS COLLAGEN YOUTHFUL BOOST FACE MASK 20ml

Avoid use on irritated or dry skin, and delicate eye and lip areas. If irritation occurs, remove mask immediately and rinse skin with warm water. Do not ingest. Keep out of reach of children.

Cleanse skin and pat dry. Carefully remove face mask from sachet and place over face adjusting so that eye and mouth holes are in the correct position. Smooth out bumps and wrinkles in an outward motion so mask is flat against skin. Relax and wait 20 minutes before removing mask. Dispose of mask and sachet in a bin. Do not wash your face, massage any remaining serum into your skin. Gently pat until skin has absorbed the excess serum.

Collagen for youthful looking skin. Skin Saints Youthful Boost Face Mask helps restore younger looking skin by hydrating and plumping skin cells.

