Rosa Blanca Beer 660ml

2.2 UK Alc Units per can Please Enjoy Responsibly The Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive Be drinkaware.co.uk

2.2 UK Alc Units per can Please Enjoy Responsibly The Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive Be drinkaware.co.uk

Rosa Blanca exhibits a golden pale colour, with light cream-coloured head. It is a balanced and very harmonized beer, where the mild malty sweetness combines with a soft bitterness. The mouthfeel is creamy and pleasant. A fresh Citra hop aroma is noticeable giving nice stone fruit notes and a characteristic hint of citrus, granting the Mediterranean touch to this very refreshing beer. It is recommended to be drunk between 5 º and 7º C

Rosa Blanca exhibits a golden pale colour, with light cream-coloured head. It is a balanced and very harmonized beer, where the mild malty sweetness combines with a soft bitterness. The mouthfeel is creamy and pleasant. A fresh Citra hop aroma is noticeable giving nice stone fruit notes and a characteristic hint of citrus, granting the Mediterranean touch to this very refreshing beer. It is recommended to be drunk between 5 º and 7º C

Towards the end of brewing, when the beer is maturing, Citra hops are added to Rosa Blanca. They are added cold, at between 0 and 1 ºC, to extract the fruity aromas and citrus notes of this variety of hops, without any bitterness.

Born in Mallorca in 1927. Rosa Blanca is brewed with the traditional ingredients of a lager: barley malt, maize, rice, and hops. It is a well-balanced, creamy beer with hints of lightly roasted cereals.

Born in Mallorca in 1927. Rosa Blanca is brewed with the traditional ingredients of a lager: barley malt, maize, rice, and hops. It is a well-balanced, creamy beer with hints of lightly roasted cereals. Towards the end of brewing, when the beer is maturing, Citra hops are added to Rosa Blanca. They are added cold, at between 0 and 1 ºC, to extract the fruity aromas and citrus notes of this variety of hops, without any bitterness.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024