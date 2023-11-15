We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Scholl Exfoliating Heel Peel 1 Pair

Scholl Exfoliating Heel Peel 1 Pair

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

SCHOLL EXFOLIATING HEEL PEEL 1 PAIR
Over 100 Years of Expertise
18g (1 Pair)Scholl and the Scholl logo are trademarks of the Scholl's Wellness Company.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua, S-Lactic Acid, Urea, Glycolic Acid, Glycerin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Parfum, Sodium Citrate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Butylene Glycol, Dipropylene Glycol, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Salicylic Acid, Betaine, Menthol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Acer Saccharum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Saccharum Officinarum (Sugarcane) Extract, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit/Leaf Extract, Disodium Phosphate, Polysorbate 60, Ethylhexylglycerin, Denatonium Benzoate, Sodium Phosphate, Lepidium Meyenii Root Extract, Nelumbo Nucifera Root Extract, Tamarindus Indica Seed Extract

Preparation and Usage

How to Use:1. Open the package, take out the exfoliating pad and place on the heel2. Unfold the protective mask and wrap around the exfoliating pad, ensure the arrow on the sticker points up3. Secure the protective mask in place using the sticker4. Keep the mask between 60 minutes and 90 minutes depending on the amount of hard skin5. Remove the protective mask, rinse feet with lukewarm water6. Peeling will start 3-5 days after use, depending on the thickness, nearly all the hard skin will be removed.

