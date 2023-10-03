We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Cetaphil Soothing Foam Wash 200ml

Cetaphil Soothing Foam Wash 200ml

4.9(91)
Write a review

£12.50

£6.25/100ml

CETAPHIL SOOTHING FOAM WASH 200ML
Soothing Foam WashThis gentle foaming cleanser is formulated with ceramides to maintain skin hydration and allantoin to soothe and calm skin. Rich foam helps remove dirt, excess oil, impurities and make-up, without damaging the natural skin barrier.Defends against 5 Signs of Skin Sensitivity:Weakened skin barrierDrynessIrritationRoughnessTightness
Dermatologist RecommendedSensitive Skincare BrandDry to normal, sensitive skinGently cleanses while soothing skin with a rich foamCeramides & allantoin5 Skin Sensitivity SignsNon-IrritatingNo Added Fragrance
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, PEG-75, Citric Acid, Allantoin, Caffeine, Carbomer, Ceramide AP, Ceramide EOP, Ceramide NP, Cholesterol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Phytosphingosine, Propylene Glycol, Saccharide Isomerate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Lauroyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Fil 1738.V00

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Pump 2-3 times and apply twice daily on damp skin. Massage gently. Rinse off thoroughly.

View all Face Cleansing

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here