Wright's Traditional Soap 100g

Wright's Traditional Soap 100g

3.5(2)
£0.65

£0.65/100g

Vegan

WRIGHT'S TRADITIONAL SOAP 100G
Wright's Traditional Soap has been a family favourite for over 160 years. Created by William Valentine Wright in 1860, it has retained its honest natural appeal.
Wright's is a Trade Mark.
With Coal Tar FragranceSpecially formulated for everyday skin cleansingContains an active ingredient with natural antibacterial propertiesTraditional coal tar fragranceSuitable for all skin typesVegan friendly
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sodium Palmate, Aqua, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Cocamide DEA, Parfum, Glycerin, Melaleuca Alternifolia Leaf Oil, Palm Kernel Acid, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Amyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, CI 15510, CI 21100

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Wet soap with warm water, work into a lather and wash off.If the product enters the eye, wash out thoroughly with plenty of clean water.

