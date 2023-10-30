Mr Muscle Platinum Shower Shine Cleaning Spray 500ml

MR MUSCLE PLATINUM SHOWER SHINE 500ML

Mr Muscle® Platinum Shower Shine is a daily shower cleaner that helps to prevent and remove the build-up of limescale, soap scum, grout and grime on all surfaces in your shower. Keeping your shower cleaner for longer with this multi purpose cleaner couldn’t be easier. Right after showering, just spray a light mist of Shower Shine over the wet surfaces, including the curtain and/or door. No scrubbing, rinsing or wiping are necessary. The Mr Muscle® Platinum Shower Shine allows you to just spray and walk away, so you can clean less and live more.

Mr Muscle® Platinum Shower Shine Spray cleans and prevents build-up of limescale, soap scum and grime No scrubbing, rinsing or wiping necessary with this shower cleaner that brings on the shine​ A product that’s more than just a shower screen cleaner, it can be used on fiberglass, porcelain, chrome, tiles, glass, plastics, acrylics and shower curtains Effective daily use cleaner for after every shower; just spray and walk away!​

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

contains: <5% non-ionic surfactants; also contains: perfume; benzisothiazolinone

Net Contents

500ml ℮

