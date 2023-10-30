We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Mr Muscle Platinum Shower Shine Cleaning Spray 500ml
image 1 of Mr Muscle Platinum Shower Shine Cleaning Spray 500mlimage 2 of Mr Muscle Platinum Shower Shine Cleaning Spray 500mlimage 3 of Mr Muscle Platinum Shower Shine Cleaning Spray 500ml

Mr Muscle Platinum Shower Shine Cleaning Spray 500ml

2.7(6)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£1.80

£3.60/litre

MR MUSCLE PLATINUM SHOWER SHINE 500ML
Mr Muscle® Platinum Shower Shine is a daily shower cleaner that helps to prevent and remove the build-up of limescale, soap scum, grout and grime on all surfaces in your shower. Keeping your shower cleaner for longer with this multi purpose cleaner couldn’t be easier. Right after showering, just spray a light mist of Shower Shine over the wet surfaces, including the curtain and/or door. No scrubbing, rinsing or wiping are necessary. The Mr Muscle® Platinum Shower Shine allows you to just spray and walk away, so you can clean less and live more.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
Mr Muscle® Platinum Shower Shine Spray cleans and prevents build-up of limescale, soap scum and grime No scrubbing, rinsing or wiping necessary with this shower cleaner that brings on the shine​ A product that’s more than just a shower screen cleaner, it can be used on fiberglass, porcelain, chrome, tiles, glass, plastics, acrylics and shower curtains Effective daily use cleaner for after every shower; just spray and walk away!​
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

contains: <5% non-ionic surfactants; also contains: perfume; benzisothiazolinone

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Spray 15 Inches from surface to be cleaned.​Start with a clean shower. Immediately after showering, spray a light mist over the interior wet surfaces including the curtain and/or door.​Walk away – Do not scrub, rinse or wipe off. ​Run the shower before entering to rinse the shower and bath floor.​Always stand on a non-slip surface when in shower or bath.​Do not use on worn, damaged or cracked surfaces, polishes, painted oiled wooden surfaces or resurfaced enamel

View all Bathroom & Shower Spray Cleaners & Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here