Nakd Protein Bars Cocoa Hazelnut 3 X 45G

Dates & Peanut Bars with Hazelnuts, Cocoa and Natural flavourings

Are you loco for cocoa…and also protein? Well look no further. nākd. have brought you a Cocoa Hazelnut protein bar. Not only does this cocoa-ey, nutty snack taste jaw-droppingly great, but it also contains 7g of plant based protein, 100% natural ingredients and no added sugar. These beauties are also vegan, diary-free and gluten free...you're welcome!

Fruit and nuts that don't taste like fruit and nuts but are just fruit and nuts. That's nuts. nākd. Cocoa Hazelnut protein bar is free from gluten and dairy and made from 100% natural ingredients. The perfect alternative to chocolate, these snacks have no sticky syrups or added sugars like you would find in other protein bars. All of that and it counts towards as one of your five a day!

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014207

7g Plant Protein 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from! No added sugar - only natural sweetness Contributes to 1 of Your 5 a Day Gluten Free Dairy Free Suitable for Vegans Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 135G

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Dates (38%), Peanuts (35%), Chicory Fibre (10%), Peanut Flour (8%), Hazelnuts (5%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soya, other Nuts and the odd shell or pit piece.

Net Contents

3 x 45g ℮