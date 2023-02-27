Captain Morgan Strawberry Dalquiri Cocktail 250Ml
Product Description
- Captain Morgan S/berry Dalquiri Cocktail 250ml
- Captain Morgan Strawberry Daiquiri ready to drink can
- Made with crushed strawberry juice with a squeeze of zesty lime mixed with the Captain's finest rum
- Pour into your favourite cocktail glass or enjoy chilled straight from the can.
- ABV 5%
- You must be 18 or over to purchase this product
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Tasting Notes
- Our Strawberry Daiquiri is made with crushed strawberry juice with a squeeze of zesty lime mixed with the Captain's finest rum for a fun and fruity taste
Alcohol Units
1.3
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Return to
- Diageo GB Ltd, 16 Great Malborough Street, Soho, London, W1F 7HS
Net Contents
0.25l
