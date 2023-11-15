Persil Ultimate Active Clean Laundry Detergent 34 Washes 918ml

Persil Ulmte Atv Cln Liqd L/Dtrg 34washes 918ml

Persil Ultimate Active Clean Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent fights odours while removing tough stains. Whether it's from strawberries, grass, or mud, you can rest assured that this Persil Ultimate detergent will leave your laundry clean. With FreshBurst technology, it provides 14 days of freshness. The powerful concentrated formula of this bio washing liquid is effective even at low temperatures, and you only need a small dose. Wash cold with Persil and save up to 60% on your laundry energy bill*. Plus, the bottle is recyclable and contains recycled plastic. How to use: Simply pour Persil Ultimate Active Clean Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent directly into the washing machine drawer or measure using any laundry dosing device. If using a dosing device, place on top and back of load. Wash immediately. Use 27 ml for standard 4-5 kg loads or when washing in soft/medium water; use 40 ml for larger loads or when washing in hard water. Always test the colourfastness of any new coloured clothes before pre-treating with neat liquid. For best results, add Comfort Ultimate Care Fresh Sky Fabric Conditioner to the detergent drawer before washing as usual. *laundry energy bill saving based on 40°C to 20°C, mixed load cycle

Pack size: 918ML

Ingredients

15-30%: Anionic surfactants. 5-15%: Nonionic surfactants. <5%:Phosphonates, Perfume, Soap, Optical brighteners, Enzymes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

918 ℮