Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Salted Caramel Flavour 114G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Salted Caramel Flavour 114G

£1.70

£1.49/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 21 g (approx 4 biscuits) contains
Energy
452kJ
108kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

-

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.4g

-

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

-

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2152 kJ

Crisp Salted Caramel Flavour Biscuits Covered with Cadbury Milk Chocolate (48 %)BeTreatwise.net
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 114G

Ingredients

Milk, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal in varying proportions), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Flavourings, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates)

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts.

Number of uses

5-6 portions per pack

Net Contents

114g ℮

