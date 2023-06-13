We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pringles Prawn Cocktail Crisps 185G

£2.25

£1.22/100g

Vegetarian

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2153 kJ

Prawn Cocktail Flavour Savoury Snack.
A tasty twist on a classic snack, Pringles Prawn Cocktail Flavour crisps are a perfect way to enhance your snack. Pringles Prawn Cocktail Flavour crisps pack a bold. These delectable crisps are perfect for any party or get together, or afternoon snack. Enjoy a mind popping experience with Pringles Prawn Cocktail flavour crisps.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.TM, ®, © 2022 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
- Pringles Prawn Cocktail Flavour crisps are a great addition to your snack time.- Share mind popping Pringles Prawn Cocktail Flavour crisps.- Pringles Prawn Cocktail Flavour crisps are perfect for parties, get togethers, and even a quick snack.- Snack on Pringles Prawn Cocktail Flavour crisps now or later with the handy re-sealable tube.- Pringles Prawn Cocktail Flavour crisps are a perfect snack for sharing.
Pack size: 185G

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm, Corn) in varying proportions, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Prawn Cocktail Seasoning (Sugar, Acidity Regulator {Sodium Diacetate}, Flavour Enhancer {Monosodium Glutamate}, Potassium Chloride, Tomato Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Flavourings, Acid {Citric Acid}, Barley Malt Vinegar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Yeast Extract, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Milk Proteins, Colour {Paprika Extract}), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May contain Soy.

Number of uses

Portions per 185g package: 6-7

Net Contents

185g ℮

