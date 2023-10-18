We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Fresh Sensations 320G

Lenor Unstpbls Scent Booster Frsh Snstns 320g
Discover Lenor Unstoppables in wash scent booster, formulated with long lasting Fresh Sensations technology, to provide your laundry with a boost of Non-stop Freshness up to 12 Weeks in Storage. Lenor scent experts recommend Unstoppables Fresh Sensations if you are looking for a sparkling herbal citrus freshness, created by the combination of a Lavender accord, snise, mint, bergamot and eucalyptus notes. Available in different scents, each Lenor Unstoppables fragrance injects Freshness into every wash! Add it to every wash on top of your usual laundry routine. Lenor Unstoppables in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK.
A boost of non-stop freshness for your laundry up to 12 weeks in storageIn-Wash scent booster with sparkling herbal citrus freshness, created by the combination of a Lavender accord, anise, mint, bergamot and Eucalyptus notesLenor Unstoppables in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACKPersonalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to useLenor Unstoppables in-wash scent booster beads are available in different scents and sizesCan be added to every load, with all types of fabricsPour the in-wash scent booster beads directly into the empty drum before your laundry
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dose using the cap then POUR directly into the washing machine drum. Do not put in your softener dispenser or tumble dryer. Use in addition to Lenor Softener for irresistible freshness and softness! Standard dose = 13.5 g. Pour more if you love scent! Up to 2 caps for the ultimate experience! Always close after use & keep out of reach of children. Do not put cap in drum. USE THIS CAP AS A DOSER.

