Hobgoblin Ruby Beer 500Ml

Hobgoblin Ruby Beer 500Ml
£1.45
£2.90/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Think legendary. This distinct ruby beer's sweet caramel and fruity aromas tease the taste buds. Brewed with smooth and rich chocolate and crystal malts & a blend of fuggles and styrian Golding hops. Expect a delicious full-bodied toffee flavour and a fruity finish of figs, raisins and dates. Drink legendary.
  • Jon Tillson
  • Head Brewer
  • UK's No. 1 Ruby Beer
  • Rich, Hoppy, Malty, Easy Drinking, Fruity
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

2.5

ABV

5.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
  • Wychwood Brewery,
  • Witney,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX28 4DP,

Return to

  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
  • Wychwood Brewery,
  • Witney,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX28 4DP,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mL:per 284mL (1/2 pint):
Energy189kJ / 45kcal537kJ / 128kcal
