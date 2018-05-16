New
Hobgoblin Ruby Beer 500Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Think legendary. This distinct ruby beer's sweet caramel and fruity aromas tease the taste buds. Brewed with smooth and rich chocolate and crystal malts & a blend of fuggles and styrian Golding hops. Expect a delicious full-bodied toffee flavour and a fruity finish of figs, raisins and dates. Drink legendary.
- Jon Tillson
- Head Brewer
- UK's No. 1 Ruby Beer
- Rich, Hoppy, Malty, Easy Drinking, Fruity
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.5
ABV
5.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wychwood Brewery,
- Witney,
- Oxfordshire,
- OX28 4DP,
Return to
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wychwood Brewery,
- Witney,
- Oxfordshire,
- OX28 4DP,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100mL:
|per 284mL (1/2 pint):
|Energy
|189kJ / 45kcal
|537kJ / 128kcal
