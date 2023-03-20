Olay Hyaluronic 24 Day Gel Cream Moisturiser 50ml

Skin feeling tired, tight and dry? Experience deep multi layer hydration. Olay’s Hyaluronic24 + Vitamin B5 moisturiser improves the skin moisture barrier in a single application and provides your skin a smoother and healthier look in 14 days. This lightweight, yet nourishing, refreshing gel formula is crafted with a combination of Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin B5, that instantly absorbs and replenishes your skin’s natural moisture barrier, locking-in moisture for all day hydration. Fragrance free and non-comedogenic, this face cream for women is dermatologist tested and provides an instant cooling effect with a non-greasy finish. For visibly healthy and hydrated skin from day 1.

Day Gel Cream With Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 & Niacinamide Moisturiser with instant absorption for 24H hydration Visibly healthy and hydrated skin from day 1 Skin’s moisture barrier is improved in a single application After 14 days, skin looks smoother and healthier Penetrates deep in the skin surface, locking-in moisture for all day hydration Fragrance Free & Dermatologist Tested Lightweight, yet nourishing. Non-greasy & non-comedogenic (does not clog pores)

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Niacinamide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Panthenol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Dimethiconol, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, C13-14 Alkane, Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage