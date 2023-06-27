Dr Oetker Ristorante Vegan Pepperoni Salami Pizza 295G

Frozen pizza richly topped with dairy free mozzarella alternative and vegan sausage style salami on a thin and crispy base.

We’ve combined our Dr. Oetker Ristorante pizza thin and crispy crust with our signature tomato passata, dairy free mozzarella cheese and delicious Vegan pepperoni salami. This meat free frozen pizza puts a Vegan spin on the Ristorante classic Italian style pizza. Suitable for vegans, vegetarians and thin and crispy pizza lovers. Why not try some of our other Dr. Oetker pizzas? Search “Ristorante Vegan” to see our full Vegan frozen pizza range!

Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians Thin & Crispy crust Cooks in 10-12 mins

Pack size: 295G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Puree, Dairy Free Mozzarella Alternative (13%) (Water, Modified Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Sea Salt, Colour (Carotenes), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Vegan Sausage Style Salami (11%) (Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Pea Protein, Faba Bean Protein, Sugar, Dextrose, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice Solids, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Konjac, Methyl Cellulose, Calcium Sulphate), Corn Starch, Flaxseed Flour, Salt, Colouring Foods (Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Fenugreek Extract, Bell Pepper Juice Concentrate), Spices, Flavouring), Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Oregano, Basil, Paprika, Pepper, Parsley

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources (Spelt, Rye, Barley, Oats), Soya, Mustard, Milk., Made with Peas and Faba Beans which are Legumes. People with severe allergies to Legumes like Peanuts should be cautious when introducing Pea and Faba Bean Protein into their diet because of the possibility of an allergy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people

Net Contents

295g ℮