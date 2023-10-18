Urbii Usb C To C Cable 1.2M More at www.urbii-accessories.com

This cable allows to fast charge. Supports QC 4.0, PD, up to 60W. Works with all devices with USB C port. Data transmition up to 480Mbps.

Cable length: 1.2 m Cable type: USB 2.0 Cable Connectors Type: USB Type C to USB Typ C FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C163600, www.fsc.org