Tesco Free From 5 Chocolate Cake Slices

Tesco Free From 5 Chocolate Cake Slices

1.6(7)
£2.50

£0.50/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
433kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1731kJ / 414kcal

5 Gluten free chocolate cake slices topped with a chocolate frosting.
Chocolate flavoured cake slices topped with rich chocolate frosting.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Tapioca Starch, Broad Bean Flour, Palm Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Coconut Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

