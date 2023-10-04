We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Disney Princess flounder bubble bath 350ml

Disney Princess flounder bubble bath 350ml

£8.00

£2.29/100ml

Disney Princess Flounder Bubble Bath 350ml Visit the Disney website at www.Disney.com
Transform bath time into a magical underwater world with this Flounder bubble bath.This dermatologically tested Bubble Bath has been specially formulated to be kind to skin. It is mild and gentle for your little ones
©Disney
Dermatologically tested
Pack size: 350ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Isostearamide MIPA, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Parfum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, CI 42090, CI 17200

Net Contents

350ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. For a fruity fresh shower, put a small amount onto your hand or sponge then massage onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly.Please retain for future reference.

Lower age limit

36 Months

