We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Geeta's 4 Roti Flatbread Paprika & Sweet Onion 220G

Geeta's 4 Roti Flatbread Paprika & Sweet Onion 220G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.85

£0.84/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Flatbread
Energy
693kJ
165kcal
8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1259 kJ

Wheat flour roti flatbread with onion and paprikaFor more information and inspiration, visit www.geetasfoods.com
These Flatbreads are packed with the flavour of India and super versatile. Wrap them, roll them or dip with them, the choice is yours.
The real flavour of IndiaSoft & WrappableRSPO Certified Sustainable Palm OilNo Artificial Colours or FlavoursSuitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Stabilisers: Glycerol; Guar Gum; Sodium Diphosphates, Paprika (3%), Dextrose, Dried Onion (1.5%), Dried Garlic, Acidity Regulators: Malic Acid; Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonate; Calcium Phosphates, Sugar, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate; Calcium Propionate, Chia Seeds, Ground Cumin, Wheat Starch, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 flatbreads

Net Contents

220g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Try This: Load with pulled pork and top with tzatziki for an east meets west street-style wrap!

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Flatbreads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here