Geeta's 4 Roti Flatbread Paprika & Sweet Onion 220G

Wheat flour roti flatbread with onion and paprika For more information and inspiration, visit www.geetasfoods.com

These Flatbreads are packed with the flavour of India and super versatile. Wrap them, roll them or dip with them, the choice is yours.

The real flavour of India Soft & Wrappable RSPO Certified Sustainable Palm Oil No Artificial Colours or Flavours Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans

Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Stabilisers: Glycerol; Guar Gum; Sodium Diphosphates, Paprika (3%), Dextrose, Dried Onion (1.5%), Dried Garlic, Acidity Regulators: Malic Acid; Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonate; Calcium Phosphates, Sugar, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate; Calcium Propionate, Chia Seeds, Ground Cumin, Wheat Starch, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 flatbreads

Net Contents

220g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Try This: Load with pulled pork and top with tzatziki for an east meets west street-style wrap!

Additives