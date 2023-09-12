Fussy Refillable Natural Deodorant Wavy Days 40G

Fussy Refillable Nat Deod Wavy Days 40g Trustpilot score correct at time of printing.

Fussy are on a mission to banish single-use plastic from your bathroom. As seen on Dragons' Den, their award-winning refillable natural deodorant features a beautiful refillable pebble shaped case that's designed to last a lifetime; and plastic-free deodorant refills that once you're done with will simply decompose in the your garden or the bin. What's more, Fussy's all natural science-backed probiotic formula is proven to keep you smelling fresh for over 24 hours. Saving the planet never smelt so good. 100% NATURAL - Contains only natural ingredients. No aluminium, parabens or sulfates. It is 100% vegan and cruelty-free; and it won’t leave white marks or staining. OVER 24HR PROTECTION - Unique probiotic deodorant is scientifically proven to neutralise odour-causing bacteria whilst soothing and moisturising your skin. PLASTIC-FREE REFILLS - Fussy makes it super simply to refill. One deodorant refill will last between 4-8 weeks with daily application. COOL MINT SCENT – A rejuvenating and refreshing scent made with Peppermint, Eucalyptus, and Sage will awaken your senses and make you dive deep into a waterfall of refreshment. Using only pure essential oils, it will keep you smelling fresh all day. THOUSANDS OF FIVE STAR REVIEWS - Fussy has thousands of five star reviews and is currently the UK's Top Rated natural deodorant on Trustpilot.

Hey good smelling, we're Fussy... About everything in our mission to bring you fresh-smelling-planet-friendly-armpits. Our natural refillable deodorant comes with plastic free refills and a science-backed probiotic formula that is outrageously effective. So now you can say no to BO and yes to saving the planet.

No Aluminium No Parabens No Nasties Natural 24 Hour Freshness With: Eucalyptus, sage & peppermint Cruelty Free International Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 40G

Ingredients

Gaprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Tapioca Starch, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera (Sunflower Wax), Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Maltodextrin, Lactobacillus Ferment, Parfum (Fragrance): Limonene, Linalool, Eugenol, Citral, Geraniol, Farnesol

Net Contents

40g ℮

Preparation and Usage