We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Fire Pit 10 Minted Lamb Kebabs 400G

Tesco Fire Pit 10 Minted Lamb Kebabs 400G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 Kebabs
Energy
624kJ
150kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 975kJ / 234kcal

10 Reformed minced lamb kebabs with a mint flavoured seasoning.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (84%), Water, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Sugar, Mint, Flavouring, Parsley, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Spearmint Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Made using fresh and frozen meat

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Burgers, Meatballs & BBQ Meat

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here