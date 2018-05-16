New
Kabuto Mac N' Cheese Original 85G
Product Description
- Kabuto Mac n' Cheese Original 85g
- Kabuto Mac 'n' Cheese is prepared with skill, dedication and discipline to bring you delicious flavours using only quality ingredients.
- "To talk much and arrive nowhere is the same as macaroni without cheese".
- The original, and always the best. A delicious cheese pasta dish with a cheese flavour that packs a punch.
- 275g when rehydrated
- 351 kcal Calories Per Pot
- Low in Fat and Saturated Fat
- Source of Protein
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Macaroni (72%): Durum Wheat Semolina (Wheat Gluten), Cheese Sauce Mix (17%): Cheese Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour (Wheat Gluten), Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Milk and Starch Mix (11%): Whole Milk Powder (Milk), Potato Starch
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold: Wheat Gluten, Milk.
Storage
Best before end: See bottom of pot.Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Makeup Instructions:
- Step 1) Remove foil lid and sachet
- Step 2) Add cold water to fill line and stir
- Step 3) Cook using recommended microwave instructions in table below.
- Step 4) Open cheese sauce sachet and add to pot. Stir vigorously.
- Remember to stir well, for true goodness lies beneath
Recycling info
Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Kabuto Foods Ltd,
- Lytchett House,
- 13 Freeland Park,
- Poole,
- BH16 6FA.
Return to
- kabutonoodles.com
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As consumed) Per 100g
|(As consumed) Per Pot
|Energy (kJ)
|529 kJ
|1456 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|128 kcal
|351 kcal
|Fat
|2g
|5.6g
|(of which saturates)
|1.1g
|3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.3g
|61.3g
|(of which sugars)
|2.4g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|0.70g
|1.9g
|Protein
|4.6g
|12.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.8g
