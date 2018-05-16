We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Kabuto Mac N' Cheese Original 85G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kabuto Mac N' Cheese Original 85G
£1.50
£17.65/kg

Product Description

  • Kabuto Mac n' Cheese Original 85g
  • Kabuto Mac 'n' Cheese is prepared with skill, dedication and discipline to bring you delicious flavours using only quality ingredients.
  • "To talk much and arrive nowhere is the same as macaroni without cheese".
  • The original, and always the best. A delicious cheese pasta dish with a cheese flavour that packs a punch.
  • 275g when rehydrated
  • 351 kcal Calories Per Pot
  • Low in Fat and Saturated Fat
  • Source of Protein
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85G
  • Low in Fat and Saturated Fat
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Macaroni (72%): Durum Wheat Semolina (Wheat Gluten), Cheese Sauce Mix (17%): Cheese Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour (Wheat Gluten), Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Milk and Starch Mix (11%): Whole Milk Powder (Milk), Potato Starch

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold: Wheat Gluten, Milk.

Storage

Best before end: See bottom of pot.Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Makeup Instructions:
  • Step 1) Remove foil lid and sachet
  • Step 2) Add cold water to fill line and stir
  • Step 3) Cook using recommended microwave instructions in table below.
  • Step 4) Open cheese sauce sachet and add to pot. Stir vigorously.
  • Remember to stir well, for true goodness lies beneath

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Kabuto Foods Ltd,
  • Lytchett House,
  • 13 Freeland Park,
  • Poole,
  • BH16 6FA.

Return to

  • Kabuto Foods Ltd,
  • Lytchett House,
  • 13 Freeland Park,
  • Poole,
  • BH16 6FA.
  • kabutonoodles.com

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As consumed) Per 100g(As consumed) Per Pot
Energy (kJ)529 kJ1456 kJ
Energy (kcal)128 kcal351 kcal
Fat2g5.6g
(of which saturates)1.1g3g
Carbohydrate22.3g61.3g
(of which sugars)2.4g6.5g
Fibre0.70g1.9g
Protein4.6g12.9g
Salt0.6g1.8g
View all Noodle, Pasta & Rice Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here