We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Camembert Centred Quiche 400g

Tesco Finest Camembert Centred Quiche 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.75

£0.94/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a quiche
Energy
1101kJ
263kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
13.9g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.0g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1101kJ / 263kcal

Chilli relish, red peppers and smoked paprika baked with eggs and double cream in a butter enriched shortcrust pastry case, with a Camembert full fat soft cheese centre.
Our Finest quiches are baked by our experts for a golden crust making them ideal as an everyday quiche or party food.Butter enriched shortcrust pastry filled with chilli jam, red peppers & smoked paprika with a camembert centre
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Chilli Relish (10%)[Red Pepper, Sugar, Red Onion, Red Chilli Purée, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chilli, Thickener (Pectin)], Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (7%), Red Pepper (5%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Fromage Frais (Milk), Cornflour, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Yeast, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Quiches & Tarts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here