Tesco Italian Inspired Cheese Favourites 248g

Tesco Italian Inspired Cheese Favourites 248g

£3.50

£1.41/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One mini calzone
Energy
299kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.3g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1361kJ / 326kcal

A mix of cheeses and garlic purée wrapped in pastry. Tomato, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and extra mature Cheddar cheese filling coated in breadcrumbs. Extra mature Cheddar cheese, full fat soft cheese and macaroni centre coated in breadcrumbs.
Creamy and comforting with calzones, mac 'n' cheese and tomato and mozzarella sticks
Pack size: 248G

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

248g e

One mac & cheese bite
Energy
234kJ
56kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171kJ / 280kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni Pasta (33%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (20%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Semi Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Maize Starch, Salt, Potato Starch, Olive Oil, Yeast, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar, Dried Potato, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mac & cheese bite (20g)
Energy1171kJ / 280kcal234kJ / 56kcal
Fat16.2g3.2g
Saturates6.9g1.4g
Carbohydrate23.6g4.7g
Sugars1.5g0.3g
Fibre1.5g0.3g
Protein9.3g1.9g
Salt1.28g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

