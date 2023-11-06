Tesco Italian Inspired Cheese Favourites 248g
- Energy
- 234kJ
-
- 56kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.2g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.26g
- 4%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni Pasta (33%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (20%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Semi Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Maize Starch, Salt, Potato Starch, Olive Oil, Yeast, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar, Dried Potato, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mac & cheese bite (20g)
|Energy
|1171kJ / 280kcal
|234kJ / 56kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|23.6g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|9.3g
|1.9g
|Salt
|1.28g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (19%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Pomace Olive Oil, Garlic Purée (2.5%), Cornflour, Parsley, Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Gluten, Yeast.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini calzone (22g)
|Energy
|1361kJ / 326kcal
|299kJ / 72kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|23.8g
|5.2g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|12.5g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.15g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 253kJ
-
- 60kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.4g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.23g
- 4%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Passata (8%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato Paste, Potato Starch, Tomato, Basil, Wheat Starch, White Wine, Garlic Purée, Onion, Salt, Maize Starch, Olive Oil, Sugar, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Brown Sugar, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper Extract, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One flavoured mozzarella stick (20g)
|Energy
|1263kJ / 302kcal
|253kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24.4g
|4.9g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|12.2g
|2.4g
|Salt
|1.17g
|0.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
