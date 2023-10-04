We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

NIVEA MEN FEELING SMOOTH XL GIFTSET

£9.00

£9.00/each

NIVEA MEN FEELING SMOOTH XL GIFTSET Our Nivea gift packaging is...100% plastic freeMade from FSC Cardboard onlyPrinted using mineral oil free inkswww.nivea.co.uk/sustainabilityPlease be water conscious when using our products
Why go big when you can go BIGGER? Pick up this Sensitive XL gift set from NIVEA MEN to protect against the five signs of skin irritation. The full gift set includes: Our NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shower Gel 400ml, the mild foam with Bamboo extracts cares and respects the needs of sensitive skin. Our NIVEA MEN Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray 200ml, the gentle formula reliably protects you from sweat and body odour for 48 hours while soothing Chamomile extract helps prevent skin irritation.
Durability after Opening - Months12M
Suitable for all skin typesVegan FriendlyContains full size productsTamper Proof

Ingredients

Nivea® Men Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Spray: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Glycine Soja Oil, Tocopherol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Laureth-4, Tocopherol, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum

Preparation and Usage

Please be water conscious when using our products

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

