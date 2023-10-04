NIVEA MEN FEELING SMOOTH XL GIFTSET Our Nivea gift packaging is... 100% plastic free Made from FSC Cardboard only Printed using mineral oil free inks www.nivea.co.uk/sustainability Please be water conscious when using our products

Why go big when you can go BIGGER? Pick up this Sensitive XL gift set from NIVEA MEN to protect against the five signs of skin irritation. The full gift set includes: Our NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shower Gel 400ml, the mild foam with Bamboo extracts cares and respects the needs of sensitive skin. Our NIVEA MEN Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray 200ml, the gentle formula reliably protects you from sweat and body odour for 48 hours while soothing Chamomile extract helps prevent skin irritation.

Individual products may vary visually from image shown. Ingredient list correct at time of printing. Nivea® Men Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Spray UKCA Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel Durability after Opening - Months 12M FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany

Suitable for all skin types Vegan Friendly Contains full size products Tamper Proof

Nivea® Men Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Spray: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Glycine Soja Oil, Tocopherol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Laureth-4, Tocopherol, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum

